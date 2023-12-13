Contact Us

Sagarmatha Tech-Fest from December 15

Kathmandu: The Sagarmatha Engineering College and the Sagarmatha College of Science and Technology, Lalitpur are set to host the 'Sagarmatha Tech Fest-2023,' starting from December 15. The three-day event which is said to be one of the biggest technical festivals of Nepal aims to promote technical explorations and creativity among students. Speaking at a press meet here today, College Principal, Ramesh Shrestha, shared information about the event schedule. The first edition of the festival held in 2019 was attended by over 5,000 individuals, it is said. The festival will feature various activities including project exhibition, art exhibition, Esports competitions, a musical evening, thrilling hackathons, photography contents and battles and soccer match of robots. Source: National News Agency Nepal

