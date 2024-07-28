Salam visits damaged infrastructures in capital centering quota movement

Planning Minister Major General (retd) Abdus

Salam today visited various affected infrastructures in the capital like

Dhaka Elevated Expressway toll plaza, BRTA main office, Setu Bhaban,

Department of Disaster Management Office, BTV building and Kazipara metrorail

station, damaged by the arson attack and vandalism by the miscreants

centering the recent quota-reform movement.

During his visits to the damaged sites, he enquired about the extent of

losses of the key damaged sites, buildings, vehicles from the concerned

officials and thus expressed his resentment over such extent of losses.

Speaking on the occasion, the Planning Minister said those who unleashed such

lethal and arson attacks on such public establishments lack patriotism

adding: “Having patriotism is indispensable for pursuing politics. If they

(BNP-Jamaat miscreants) can’t love the country, then they have no rights to

do politics. It’s not possible to do politics through causing harm to the

country and its resources.”

He also menti

oned that these attacks on the government establishments are

very much pre-planned by the trained miscreants.

Salam said those who are causing sufferings to the country’s people and

damaged properties have no passion for the countrymen while such misdeeds of

them are testament to traitors.

Noting that such pre-planned attacks by the miscreants have reminded of the

countrymen about the aggression of the Pakistani occupation forces, he said

these recent vandalism and arson attacks on the government structures were

the acts of the defeated Pakistani forces collaborators.

While visiting the damaged Rampura BTV center, he said the damaged portion of

the state-run BTV building would be renovated again after assessing the

losses, but still there are some losses like burnt historical documents and

artifacts which could not be compensated.

He also called upon the countrymen to remain vigil about the subversive acts

of the miscreants and thus help to preserve the history and tradition of the

country.

Sa

lam said it would not be possible to deter the pace of the country’s

development through hatching conspiracies, unleashing attack, arson and

ruining the country’s resources.

“The country will march ahead under the able and dynamic leadership of Prime

Minister Sheikh Hasina, the worthy daughter of Father of the Nation, and thus

turn into a prosperous, developed nation by 2041 as per our plan,” he added.

At least 30 major establishments, including the main building of Bangladesh

Television (BTV), two metrorail stations, Khaja Tower, hub of the city’s

internet data cables, Setu Bhaban along with the vehicles of police and

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) were torched and severely damaged by protesters

during the quota-reform movement on July 18 and July 19.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha