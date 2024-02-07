SC orders to share info on application filed for restoring parliamentarian’s fund

Kathmandu: The Supreme Court has ordered the federal parliament secretariat to share information on the application it filed for vacating the ruling on dissolution of parliamentarian development fund (PDF). The parliament secretariat has been asked to provide the information to the writ petitioners, including Trilok Bahadur Chand, who had requested the court to dissolve the PDF. The constitutional bench comprising Chief Justice Bishwambhar Prasad Shrestha and justices Ishwor Prasad Khatiwada, Prakashman Singh Raut, Sapana Pradhan Malla and Sushma Lata Mathema issued the order on Wednesday. Earlier, advocate Trilok Bahadur Chand among others had filed a writ petition at SC, demanding it to order against government's decision to allocate budget for federal constituency development programme, also known as PDF. In response to it, SC had already issued interim order in the name of federal parliament secretariat and government to postpone the budget allocation under the PDF. However, Joint Secretary at federal parliament secretariat, Laxmi Prasad Gautam, later filed an application at SC for vacating the interim order to this regard. The SC asked the defendants to provide information relating to the annulment application to the writ petitioners. Source: National News Agency Nepal