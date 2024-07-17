SCBA condemns anti-independence slogans by quota protesters’

Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) through a press briefing today, has vehemently condemned the ‘anti-independence slogans’ being chanted by the students, who are protesting for quota reform.

SCBA secretary Shah Monjurul Hoque, flanked by 10 members of the 14-member executive committee, including the two vice presidents, treasurer, and two assistant secretaries, addressed the briefing held at Supreme Court Bar Auditorium.

“The matter is still pending before the court and the full text of the High Court judgment has been released. The matter is scheduled to be heard by the apex court on August 7. The demand of formulating an act over a matter, which is pending before the court is illogical. This demand is unconstitutional and there is no scope of allowing this demand,” Hoque said.

Terming the chanting of Razakar slogans by the protesters as disgraceful, the SCBA secretary said, the protesters have been influenced by evil forces and are being raising the movements to destabilize the government.

Source:

Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha