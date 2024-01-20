Shakib likely to miss a large part of BPL for eyesight problem

DHAKA, Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is likely to miss a large part of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) due to his eyesight problem. He will leave the country for Singapore tomorrow for the advance treatment for this particular problem which was first diagnosed during the World Cup. It is not confirmed yet when he will return country as it will depend on the treatment procedure. "He has been struggling with eyesight problem for sometimes now. I think he has been in touch with the doctors regularly. The doctors only could say in what stage the problem is now," said Rangpur Riders captain Nurul Hasan Sohan after his side's five-wicket defeat to Fortune Barishal today at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. Shakib couldn't contribute much with the willow to Rangpur Riders as he scored just 2 but with the ball, he took 2-16 in four overs. "Shakib has always been the vital part of the team," Sohan added. During the World Cup, Shakib consulted doctors in India twice. Before the BPL, he went to London for treatment but reached Dhaka ahead of Rangpur's first match. Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha