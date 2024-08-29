Shakib won’t return home after Pakistan series



Star allrounder Shakib Al Hasan won’t return home after the Pakistan series, confirmed Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Faruque Ahmed.

The allrounder will go straight to England from Pakistan as he was contracted with English County club Surrey.

Faruque said, Shakib obtained the NOC to play for Surrey before he joins as BCB president.

“He got the NOC to play for Surrey before I joined BCB as president. So he will play there before joining the national team in India,” Faruque said after a board of directors’ meeting of BCB today.

Shakib played any English county club as the first Bangladeshi in the 2009-10. He played eight first-class matches for Worcestershire that time. He also played the NatWest T20 Blast for Leicestershire in 2013.

Shakib got NOC to play in the county from September 5 to 14. He is scheduled to play just one first class match for Surrey as they will take on Somerset from September 9-12.

Earlier, Faruque said they will take a decision on Shakib regarding his habit of staying ou

t from the practice session of the national team ahead of any International series.

After finishing his county stint, Shakib will join Bangladesh national team in India where the Tigers will play two Tests and three T20Is in India from September 19 to October 12. Shakib will remain available throughout the series.

A legal notice was sent to eliminate Shakib from the national team after he was charged with alleged murder case. Faruque said BCB clarified its position by stating that the allrounder will continue to play until he is proven guilty.

“He will continue to play for the country. We want him in the India series as well. He will play there too. The complaint against him is still at FIR stage. He will play until the charges against him are proven. We have also said this in response to the legal notice,” Faruque informed.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha