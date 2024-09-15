Signal 2 for 7 river ports

River ports of Khulna, Barishal, Patuakhali, Noakhali, Cumilla, Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar have been advised to hoist cautionary signal number two as rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary south or south-easterly squalls is likely to occur in the regions.

In association with the rain or thunder showers, temporary south or south-easterly gusty squally wind (speed 45-60 kph) is likely to occur elsewhere over the country wherein river ports shall hoist cautionary signal no one, it said.

Earlier, on a separate bulletin released on Saturday, the met office asked the maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra to keep hoisting local cautionary signal number three.

All fishing boats and t

rawlers over North Bay have been advised to remain closed to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice, the bulletin added.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha