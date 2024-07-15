Simaltal accident: Body found in Narayani River confirmed as a passenger of missing bus



A dead body found on the bank of the Narayani River at Bharatpur metropolis-28 was confirmed as a passenger of one of the buses swept into the Trishuli River at Simaltal.

Spokesperson at District Police Office, SSP Bhesraj Rijal, informed that the body spotted on the river bank was one of the passengers of the bus, Ganapati Deluxe, which had gone missing into the Trishuli River on Friday morning.

Rijal further said, “The passenger was identified as Rishi Pal Saha, an Indian citizen. The documents found together with him helped in verifying his identity.”

The body has been taken to Bharatpur Hospital for post mortem now.

Saha was working in Nepal, according to his brother Satya Pal. He also confirmed that the body was his brother’s.

Originally hailing from Rajmunuwa of Motihari, India, the 28-year-old Saha had left for Gaur from Jorpati, Kathmandu in the Ganapati Deluxe Bus.

The bus (Bagmati Province-03-001 Kha 2495) was swept away into the Trishuli River by the landslide. However, passengers Nandan Das

, Suraj Prasad Gupta and Jageshwor Yadav had braved the incident by jumping from the falling bus.

Another bus -Angel Deluxe-had also plunged into the river from the very spot due to landslide. The Angel Deluxe was heading to Kathmandu from Birgunj.

The police added that search for the missing passengers was intensified.

There were nearly 65 passengers in the two buses that went missing, Rijal added.

Currently, the team of Nepali Army, Nepal Police, the Armed Police Force and team of underwater rescuers are conducting the search.

Source: National News Agency RSS