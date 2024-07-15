Six fake examinees held from Nepal Police exam



Kathmandu: Nepal Police held six fake examinees for sitting to take the exam of police constable. Superintendent of Police (SP) of District Police Range Kathmandu, Nabaraj Adhikari, said that six fake examinees were arrested from different examination centres in Kathmandu and the investigations on them have been imitated.

SP Adhikari shared that police arrested 22-year-old Abhisekh Sahi of Kalikot for sitting in the exam in the name of Rit Shahi, Ishak Tamang of Kanchanpur in the name of Hikmat Bahadur Thapa and Tripti Sundas of Dolakha n the name of Sharmina Shahi.

Likewise, Roshan Khatri appeared exam for Paras Budha, Rabindra Mahara of Darchula in the name of Sabin Mahara and Dinesh Chand of Baitadi was arrested while sitting for exams for Pradip Basyal.

According to SP Adhikari, three were held from Baneshwor Circle, three from Gaushala Circle and one from Singhadurbar Circle of Nepal Police.

Source: National News Agency RSS