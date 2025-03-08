Social Media Bill to Curb Anarchy, Not Control Platforms: Leader Dhakal



Kathmandu: Standing committee member of the CPN UML, Bhanu Bhakta Dhakal, emphasized that the social media bill is designed to curb anarchy rather than impose control over social media platforms. Dhakal, who is also the chief of a sister organization of UML, expressed his willingness to collaborate on refining the bill to remove any problematic provisions. He made these remarks during the second general convention of the valley province chapter of Press Chautari Nepal.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Dhakal asserted, “We can correct the mistakes when we have a strong government, so that it would be enforced effectively.” He further shared that the current government led by UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli is set to be succeeded by a government under NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba from Asar 2083. He stressed that as long as the agreement between Deuba and Oli remains intact, opinions from other leaders bear little significance in the governance process.





Dhakal called for media cooperation to ensure the successful conduct of the free student union election scheduled for March 18. On the same occasion, UML publicity and printing department chief Rajendra Gautam highlighted the importance of free media in a functional democracy, stating that the social media bill supports democracy and media rights.

