General

Chairperson of the CPN (Unified Socialist), Madhav Kumar Nepal, has said although preparation was made to announce Socialist Forum before the general election it was not successful due to various reasons.

At a programme organised here on Monday to announce a Socialist Front, Chair Nepal mentioned that the front was established with a common purpose to fight against regression.

He further said the Front was formed not to please anyone, not to exert pressure on anyone. "Left front was formed during people's movement in 2046 BS as well as transformative front was also formed in 2062/63 movement. The experience of these fronts was positive."

Leader Nepal made it clear that the parties associated to the front have mutual understanding and equal status. Referring to two-third majority given by the voters to the then Nepal Communist Party in 2074 BS, Chair Nepal said now the effort is to move ahead taking a lesson from previous experience.

He also drew attention of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister to bring all involved in illegal activities—crime and harassment in the society under the ambit of law.

Chair Nepal expressed determination to establish socialism with Nepali characteristics after carrying out study and analysis of overall aspects of the country.

Similarly, senior leader of the CPN (Unified Socialist), Jhalanath Khanal, expressed the commitment to resolve the problems facing the country and Nepali people as well as to bring patriotic and left-forces together.

He wished the front become front of radical changes. Clarifying that the main goal of all the Nepali citizens is socialist republic, leader Khanal pointed out that end of racial, linguistic, geographical and caste-based discrimination was a must.

Likewise, Chairperson of the Janata Samajbadi Party (JSP)-Nepal, Upendra Yadav, said they stood together with a common purpose of empowering the suppressed Nepali people.

He mentioned all progressive forces had to stand together to make the attempts made to weaken federalism, republic, inclusive and proportional representation.

The front was established with a common goal of forwarding economic revolution as well as developing different sectors including agriculture, energy and tourism.

He expressed commitment of making the front a success in coming days, adding that they would fight collectively against regression.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal