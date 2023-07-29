General

The announcement of the Socialist Student Front is scheduled to be held on Sunday.

Chief of publicity department of Janata Samajwadi Party, Nepal Purna Basnet said that the announcement of the Socialist Student Front would take place at 12:00 in the noon at Himalayan College of Engineering in Lalitpur.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal, Janata Samajwadi Party, Nepal Chairman Upendra Yadav and CPN General Secretary Netra Bikram Chand 'Biplav' are scheduled to address the announcement assembly.

Earlier, the CPN (Maoist Centre), CPN (Unified Socialist), Janata Samajwadi Party, Nepal and CPN had formed the Socialist Front, Nepal.

Source: National News Agency