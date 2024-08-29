Solar is not only option for renewable energy: Fouzul Kabir



Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan today put emphasis on coming out of the idea that renewable energy means only ‘solar’.

‘We should move beyond the notion that renewable energy means only solar,’ he said at a views exchanging meeting with Bangladesh Solar and Renewable Energy Association (BSREA) representatives at his ministry’s conference room.

Due to land scarcity, the adviser said, the possibility of adopting floating solar system should be considered.

Putting emphasis on exploring new innovative technologies to develop sustainable solar cells, Fouzul Kabir suggested considering the possibility of developing solar systems in tea gardens.

Simultaneously, it is essential to take initiatives to modernize solar capacity system, he said, adding, there is a lot of criticism centering the energy sector, and it is necessary to move forward with collective efforts to overcome this bad reputation.

The adviser said the private sector should be encouraged to get work in this s

ector through competition.

At the meeting, BSREA leaders placed some demands while the adviser instructed to form a committee to resolve the problems.

Power Division Senior Secretary Md Habibur Rahman, BSREA President Md Nurul Akter and Senior Vice-President Mostafa Al Mahmud were present at the meeting, among others.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha