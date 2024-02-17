Speaker Ghimire emphasizes professional efficiency enhancement

Kathmandu: Speaker Devraj Ghimire has stressed educational upliftment, linguistic development and creative and professional efficiency enhancement of professional of education sector. Inaugurating the 28th international conference and annual general meeting of the Nepal English Language Teachers' Association (NELTA) here today, Speaker Ghimire called for educational transformation by enhancing professional efficiency. Ghimire expressed his confidence that the trainings, workshops and conferences organized by NELTA to exchange experience, skills and knowledge would contribute towards development of related field. NELTA's Chairperson Motikala Subba Dewan shared that they had expanded the network across 58 of 77 districts in the country. Dewan mentioned that the organization has been working towards improving the quality of education through English education and to enhance professional development of teachers of English in Nepal since its establishment in 1992. Over 1,000 representatives from 20 countries including India, the UK, the USA, Japan, Bangladesh and Malaysia among others are participating in the international conference, it was shared. The participants will partake in 164 workshops to be organized during the conference which will feature poetry symposium, paper presentation and discussions, among others. The conference will run till February 19. Source: National News Agency Nepal