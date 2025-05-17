Contact Us
Speedy Development Needs UML’s Majority Govt: PM Oli


Kathmandu: Prime Minister and CPN UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli has argued speedy development of country requires a majority government of UML. During a programme organized by the central education department of National Youth Association Nepal at UML party headquarters today, Chairman Oli reiterated that UML’s majority government was imperative to intensify development without obstruction and avoid distraction.



According to National News Agency Nepal, Oli emphasized the necessity of UML’s leadership for the country’s progress. He urged the youth to support UML in the coming election, highlighting that a leadership position demands rigorous exercise, gradual work, and experience. Oli used the example of renowned figures like Messi and Mbappe, who achieved stardom through relentless effort, drawing parallels with the journeys of doctors and engineers.



The event saw participation from around 100 youths, including doctors and engineers, who joined the UML. The Prime Minister also honored young entrepreneurs who have inspired others to pursue opportunities within the country.

