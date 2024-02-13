Stakeholders call for preservation of National Museum

Kathmandu: Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Sudan Kirati has said that museum should be developed as the centre for study and research along with a tourist site. At a programme organized on the 85th establishment day of National Museum here Tuesday, Minister Kirati said that all should work responsibly for the protection of the museum. Minister Kirati shared that he was working for the promotion of cultural heritages by considering the fact that the grand cultures and artistic treasures kept in the museums are also the key basis to attract more tourists. Other speakers at the programme said that the publicity about the museums should be done to develop them as the centre of attraction for tourists. Likewise, Deputy Mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City Sunita Dangol said that special attention should be paid for the protection and promotion of lost and vanishing heritages and others that are on the verge of extinction. According to the National Museum, so far 110 idols of archeological imp ortance have been brought back home from different countries after their smuggling. Also speaking at the event, Prof Dr Prem Kumar Khatri called for state's attention of the preservation of the National Museum. Spread over 45 ropani of land, the National Museum at Chhauni in Kathmandu is the only national-level multipurpose museum in Nepal. Source: National News Agency Nepal