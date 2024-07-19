State to plea for bringing forward quota case hearing date: AG

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin today said the state will plea before the apex court on Sunday to bring forward date to hear leave to appeal petition filed against the High Court’s quota judgment.

‘I have received direction from the government to expedite the hearing on leave to appeal plea filed in this regard. I would mention the matter before the Appellate Division on Sunday morning and hope that the court would accept my plea, considering the importance of the matter. We would plea to quash the High Court judgment in the hearing,’ the attorney general told newsmen at his office this afternoon.

Earlier in the day, another leave to appeal petition was filed against the High Court judgment that reinstated 30 percent freedom fighter quota in government service.

Shah Manjurul Haque filed the petition on behalf of two students, pleading to scrap the High Court judgment that reinstated the 30 percent freedom fighter quota in government service.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha