Study Team Identifies Three Glacial Lakes in Namkha



Humla: A study team that ventured to Humla to investigate the causes behind a flood and landslide in Tilgaun, Namkha rural municipality-6, concluded the presence of three glacial lakes in Namkha. The flood and landslide event occurred on May 15.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the three-member team, led by senior division geologist Shiva Kumar Baskota from the Department of Mines and Geology, identified the three glacial lakes situated at an altitude of 5,350 meters. The team included senior divisional engineer Sushil Kumar Shrestha from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority and hydrologist Sauhadra Joshi from the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology.





The team reached the site on Sunday morning and confirmed the existence of three glacial lakes, contrary to earlier beliefs by the locals who reported only two lakes after the flood and landslide. The sudden occurrence of these events on the night of May 15 resulted in significant damage in Tilgaun.





A total of 18 families were displaced due to the flood. Preliminary studies indicated that water leakage from two of the glacial lakes contributed to the flooding.

