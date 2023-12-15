Sugarcane farmers disown govt decision on support price

Sarlahi: The sugarcane farmers in Sarlahi district have expressed their objection to the minimum support price fixed by the government. They have submitted a memo to the Chief District Officer demanding to hike the floor price of sugarcane. Three different organizations of sugarcane farmers handed over their memo to the Chief District Officer, Komal Prasad Dhamala, expressing their reservation to the government decision. Recently, the government increased the floor price of sugarcane by Rs 25 per quintal compared to the last fiscal year. With the new decision, the farmers shall get Rs 565 per quintal in this season. However, the farmers have argued that the minimum support price of sugarcane should be fixed Rs 750 per quintal, according to president of the Federation of Nepal Sugarcane Producers Association Kapil Muni Mainali. In the memo, the farmers have also asked to immediately release the last year's subsidy grant to the farmers. Source: National News Agency RSS