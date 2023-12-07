Contact Us

Supplies of meat, beverage banned in Pashupatinath area for Bala Chaturdashi festival

Production, transportation, sale, purchase, storage and consumption of alcohol and meat have been banned in the vicinity of the Pashupatinath Temple in view of the Bala Chaturdashi festival which falls on coming December 11. According to Pashupati Area Development Trust (PADT) member secretary, Raj Kumar Khatri, the decision has been implemented along the areas east from the Gaushala Mitrapark roadway, west from the east border of the Pashupati area, north from the Gaushala Tilganga ringroad and the entire area remaining in the southern part from Guheshwori via Mitrapark-Umakund-Gaurighat The ban shall remain in effect till December 13. The violation of the order shall be punishable as per the existing laws. Source: National News Agency Nepal

Recent Posts

About

Nepal News Gazette is a leading online news portal that provides up-to-date news and information on various topics related to Nepal.

The website covers a wide range of categories, including politics, business, entertainment, sports, and more. The team behind Nepal News Gazette is dedicated to delivering accurate and reliable news to its readers. More

Recent Posts

Categories

Pages

Copyright © 2023, Nepal News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.