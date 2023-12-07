Supplies of meat, beverage banned in Pashupatinath area for Bala Chaturdashi festival

Production, transportation, sale, purchase, storage and consumption of alcohol and meat have been banned in the vicinity of the Pashupatinath Temple in view of the Bala Chaturdashi festival which falls on coming December 11. According to Pashupati Area Development Trust (PADT) member secretary, Raj Kumar Khatri, the decision has been implemented along the areas east from the Gaushala Mitrapark roadway, west from the east border of the Pashupati area, north from the Gaushala Tilganga ringroad and the entire area remaining in the southern part from Guheshwori via Mitrapark-Umakund-Gaurighat The ban shall remain in effect till December 13. The violation of the order shall be punishable as per the existing laws. Source: National News Agency Nepal