Survey goes on to expand Metro Rail to Tongi: Quader

DHAKA, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said that a survey is underway for the extension of metro rail from city's Uttara to Tongi. The minister said this after inaugurating the 'Bangabandhu Corner' at DMTCL Building at Diabari of Uttara in city. "The construction work of the extended section from Motijheel to Kamlapur will be completed in June next year. The matter of extension of time of Metro Rail on various days including Biswa Ijtema and Book Fair, will be discussed and decided later," he said. The minister said that the maximum convenience of the passengers will be ensured in the metro rail. "By 2030, six lines of metro rail will be launched," he added. Obaidul Quader, also Awami League (AL) general secretary, said that the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman dreamt of building a Sonar Bangla and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina-led government is working continuously to materialize that dream. He said the metro-rail is a unique milestone in building a smart Bangladesh. Quader said the Prime Minister inaugurated the section of MRT Line-6 from Uttara Uttar to Agargaon on December 28, 2022. Later, on November 4, 2023, the premier inaugurated the section of metro rail from Agargaon to Motijheel, he added. In continuation of this, metro rail will run from Uttara to Motijheel every day except Friday, he said, adding that from Saturday (January 20), Metrorail will depart from Uttara Uttar Metrorail Station to Motijheel at 7:10 am and the last metro train from Motijheel will leave at 8:40 pm for Uttara Uttar Metrorail station. Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha