The state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) today started selling essential items, including rice for the first time, at subsidised prices among the family card holders across the country.

In the presence of Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder inaugurated the sale programme at 1 no ward of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) in the city, said a press release here.

As per the programme, the TCB will now sell five kgs of rice at Taka 30 per kg, two liters of soybean oil at Taka 100 per liter, one kg of sugar at Taka 70 per kg and two kgs of lentil at Taka 60 per kg among one-crore TCB family card holders across the country.

The TCB dealers will sell the essentials among the card holder families at specific time and date.

Speaking on the occasion, the food minister said distribution of rice through TCB is the brainchild of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The Prime Minister thought that people will be benefited if rice is given with other essential commodities like oil, pulses and sugar from TCB, Sadhan said, adding: "Selling rice with other essentials through TCB from today has transformed Bangabandhu's daughter's thoughts into reality."

He said that apart from selling commodities through TCB, the government is also continuing its other food programmes, including open market sale (OMS) and special food assistance for fishermen.

Speaking on the occasion, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said at the directive of the Prime Minister, rice is being given along with other daily commodities so that the public can benefit.

Providing rice to 1 crore families at subsidised price through TCB actually benefits 5 crore people directly, he said, calling upon the mass media to play a role in the smooth implementation of TCB activities.

Senior Secretary of the Commerce Ministry Tapan Kanti Ghosh and Food Secretary Md. Ismiel Hossain were present on the occasion, among others.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha