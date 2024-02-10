Teachers of a school in Jhapa district have provided one month salary to purchase a school bus.

Ex-Student Forum of Balsewa Basic School located at Shivasatakshi municipality-7 in the district had launched a campaign with the collaboration of the school to purchase a school bus. All the teachers of the school provided their one-month salary to make the campaign successful. They donated total Rs 440:tudent Forum of Balsewa Basic School located at Shivasatakshi municipality-7 in the district had launched a campaign with the collaboration of the school to purchase a school bus. All the teachers of the school provided their one-month salary to make the campaign successful. They donated total Rs 440,816. School Principal Benu Prasad Karki said the amount was collected from teachers as school bus was necessary for the school. Guardians, and social workers have also expressed commitment to support the campaign. Finance Minister Dr Prakash Sharan Mahat has said that the upcoming fiscal year's budget will focus on infrastructure development, skills generating education and employment creation. Addressing a L hosar cultural programme organized by the Tamang community at Tarakeshwor in Nuwakot district on Saturday, the Finance Minister said that the budget would give more emphasis on employment generation by boosting people's income sources. "Development could not take a pace for long in the past due to political uncertainties. Now, the target will be to make economy robust from development of infrastructure and employment creation through vocational and skills generating education if the resources and means permitted," according to the Finance Minister. He also expressed the confidence that development will take a speed as political stability was maintained in the country. On the occasion, Finance Minister Mahat reiterated that the federal government has prioritized the development of Galchhi-Rasuwagadhi road and Tokha-Chhahare tunnel route. Source: National News Agency RSS