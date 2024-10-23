Team formed to carry out feasibility study on Neuro treatment centre



Kathmandu: Minister for Health and Population Pradeep Poudel formed a committee to carry out a feasibility study on the establishment of Neuro Treatment Centre.

Taking a ministerial-level decision on Tuesday, he constituted the feasibility study team, according to the secretariat of the minister.

Dr Gopal Sedhai, associate professor at the Institute of Medical Studies, Tribhuvan University, has been designated the coordinator of the committee.

Similarly, Dr Binod Rajbhandari of Bir Hospital, Dr Rajiv Ojha of Institute of Medical Studies, TU and representatives of Nepalese Association of Neurologists will be the members of the committee.

Dr Amit Kandel, associate professor at Jacobes School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences in the US, and Dr Pushpa Raj Poudel, section chief of the Policy Planning and Monitoring Division of the Ministry, have been appointed as member secretaries of the committee. The committee has been mandated to conduct a feasibility study to find land at a suitable place by taking nece

ssary suggestions for the establishment of a national neurosurgery center in the country.

The committee has been asked to submit its recommendations to the ministry for approval after extensive discussions with the experts.

Spokesperson at the Ministry, Dr Prakash Budhathoki said there was a need to set up the centre as the burden of neuro-related diseases was increasing at present. “The study committee was formed through a ministerial-level decision as it was necessary to set up the centre to address this situation and ensure that the poor people also get subsidized facilities”, he said.

According to the Ministry, Neuro-related treatment is currently being done only from the non-governmental sector.

Source: National News Agency Nepal