Terai Arc Landscape recognized as World Restoration Flagship

Kathmandu: The Terai Arc Landscape has been recognized as one of the seven UN World Restoration Flagships. The announcement was made as part of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration on Tuesday in Nairobi, Kenya. This information was shared on Tuesday in a joint news conference organized by the Department of Forests and Soil Conservation, Department of National Wildlife and Conservation and World Wildlife Fund (WWF). "This exceptional conservation outcome has been possible under the leadership of the government, stewardship of the communities and engagement of civil society. This collaborative effort has helped protect and restore forests, increase species population, enhance ecosystem services and trans-border corridor functionality. This has garnered international recognition, positioning the Terai Arc Landscape as a pioneer in implementing landscape-level conservation practices worldwide, the WWF said in a press statement. The Terai Arc Landscape stretches over 900 kilometres from the Bagmati river in t he east to the Yamuna river of India in the west. In Nepal, the area extends from the Bagmati river in the east to the Mahakali river in the west covering six protected areas, four forest conservation areas, three Ramsar sites and several critical corridors. The TAL envisions a globally unique landscape where biodiversity is conserved, ecological integrity is safeguarded, and the socio-economic well-being of the people is secured, the WWF said. The program has also benefitted the local community through nature-based tourism, home stays, green enterprises, and many other initiatives through the engagement of local community members, community forest users, buffer zone communities, community-based anti-poaching units, citizen scientists and forest watchers. Nepal would be honoured on February 27 for the feat. Minister for Forest and Environment Birendra Prasad Mahato is scheduled to visit Nairobi representing the government. Source: National News Agency Nepal