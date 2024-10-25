nepalnewsgazette

There will be no budget crunch for Intl Cricket Stadium: CM Lama


Bagmati Province Chief Minister Bahadur Singh Lama Tamang has said that the budget disbursement will not be curtailed during the construction of Gautam Buddha International Cricket Stadium.

Responding to the media after inspecting the stadium here today, he made it clear that there will be no shortage of budget to complete the construction of the stadium.

He said, “Of the total construction cost, province government will bear 70 percentage while 30 percentage by the Bharatpur Metropolitan City.”

The multi-year project will be given high priority and the necessary budget will be allocated in time.

Similarly, Bharatpur Metropolitan City Mayor Renu Dahal, said that the provincial government has ensured the budget and it would be of exemplary project in the province.

Source: National News Agency RSS

