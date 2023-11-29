Thirty-six passengers hurt in bus accident

Thirty-six people have been injured when a passenger bus met with an accident at Ghansikuwa, Byas Municipality-12 of Tanahu district this morning. The District Police Office, Tanahu said the bus bearing registration number plate Ga 1 Kha 7895 veered off and fell from the road. The bus was heading towards Pokhara from Dharan. Those injured passengers are being treated at local Damauli Hospital and Ratnahari Hospital, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohan Bahadur Khand. Some of the injured ones are being taken to Pokhara for further treatment, it is said. Source: National News Agency Nepal