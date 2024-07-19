Three-day agricultural technology fair begins in Bhola

A three-day long Agricultural Technology Fair-2024 was inaugurated in Lalmohan upazila of the district today.

Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) of the Lalmohan upazila office has arranged the fair on the Upazila Parishad premises.

On the occasion, a colorful procession was brought out from the Upazila Parishad premises which paraded the important streets and ended coming at the same place.

Lalmohan Upazila Nirbahi officer (UNO) Md Touhidul Islam inaugurated the fair as the chief guest with upazila agriculture officer Md Abu Hasnain in the chair this morning.

Upazila Awami League General Secretary Fakhrul Alam Howladar, Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Zakir Hossain Panchayat, Women Affairs Officer of the upazila Kaniz Fatima, Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) Officer Md Ahsan Ullah, among others, were present.

Upazila agriculture officer Md Abu Hasnain said that this fair is organized with the aim of familiarizing the farmers with the modern and advanced technology of agriculture.

A total

of 11 stalls have been set up in the fair.

Later, fruit tree saplings were distributed among students and farmers of the upazila.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha