Three people including a minister in the Sudurpaschim province government were injured in a jeep accident in Bajhang today.

Minister for Internal Affairs and Law Prithvi Bahadur Singh sustained injuries in the mishap. The jeep with registration plate number 001 Jha 480 carrying the minister was heading towards Bajhang district headquarters from Dadeldhura when it met with accident at Bagthala, Kedarsyun Rural Municipality, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Jageshwor Bhandari.

It is said the jeep fell nearly 100 metres down from the road. The name and address of the two others who were injured in the accident is not ascertained yet.

All injured ones including minister Singh are undergoing treatment at Rayal Health Post. Police said a helicopter has been called for to airlift the injured for further treatment.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal