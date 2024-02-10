Three literary figures prized

Kathmandu: The Trimurti Niketan has prized three literary figures on the occasion of the 122nd birth anniversary of dramatist Bal Krishna Sama and 17th Trimurti Day. All the three prizes carry a purse of Rs 100,000 each. Prof Mukunda Sharan Upadhyay was prized with 'Lekhnath Kavya Puraskar 2079' for his outstanding contributions and publicity of classical verse as well as it creations. Likewise, popular dramatist Hari Bahadur Thapa was given away 'Bal Krishna Sama Puraskar 2079' for his outstanding performance and writing of the dramas. Similarly, Jaya Prasad Pandey received 'Devkota Kavya Puraskar 2079' for his contributions to promotion of Nepali poetry and publishing and editing the unpublished works of the poet laureate Laxmi Prasad Devkota, according to founder and member-secretary of Trimurti Niketan Narendra Raj Prasain. Source: National News Agency RSS