Today’s weather: Partial rainfall likely across the country



The effects of the monsoon winds are continuing across the country at present.

According to the Weather Forecasting Division of the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, the low pressure line of the monsoon is towards the south of its average location in the west and around average location in the east.

At present, it is partly to generally cloudy throughout the country, the weather bulletin published by the Division this morning.

Light rain is taking place at one or two places of Koshi, Bagmati and Sudurpaschim provinces. The weather will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country today.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Lumbini, Karnali and Sudurpaschim provinces and at a few places of the rest of the provinces.

Similarly, the weather will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country tonight. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi, Madhes, Bagmati and Lumbini provinces and

at one or two places of the rest of the provinces.

Heavy rainfall is also likely to occur at one or two places of Koshi Province. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi, Madhes, Bagmati, Karnali and Lumbini provinces and at a few places of rest of the provinces.

As there is a possibility of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi and Karnali provinces, the Department has urged the people to be cautious.

Source: National News Agency RSS