Nepali Congress (NC) leader Bimalendra Nidhi has said that the budget should accord priority for constitution and implementation of federalism.

Taking part in the budget for the upcoming fiscal year in today's House of Representative (HoR) meeting, Nidhi said that the executive, judiciary, legislative, political parties, civil society and the media should be committed to the implementation of the constitution.

He suggested that elections to the federal, province and local levels should be conducted at a time by revising the election schedule. "This helps for the successful implementation of federalism," he argued.

Likewise, he stated that the grand old Tribhuvan University should be developed as the Centre of Excellence in the country.

Nidhi drew attention of the government for missing the issue of restructuring of the TU in the budget speech adding that country's development and prosperity was linked to the skilled human resource production in that country.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal