Tourism minister pledges to improve services



Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Badri Prasad Pandey has pledged to improve the services under his ministry.

At an interaction with journalists at the ministry today, he expressed the commitment to focus on result-oriented works first by studying the status of the ministry and its subordinate agencies.

“The recommendations received in the interaction today will help me frame and execute strategy of the ministry”, he said, adding that such discussions would be continued to review the context and design solutions.

Tourism Minister Pandey stressed the need to move ahead with coordination and cooperation among all the parties to move the country towards economic development and prosperity.

Minister Pandey further said the Ministry would work for sustainable tourism development by resolving the problems of the tourism sector in coordination with the stakeholders.

The media persons who participated in the interaction suggested policy and structural reforms to implement the Tourism Decade progra

mme, make the services of Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) efficient and effective, and enable the Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) to stand up in international marketing.

