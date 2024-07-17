Tourism policy will be made timely: Minister Pande



Kathmandu, July 16: The newly appointed Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Badri Pande, has said tourism policy would be made timely so that it would contribute to development of tourism sector.

The programmes would be launched to attract more number of tourists by exploring tourism potentials through new policy, he vowed, while assuming the office in Singha Durbar on Monday.

He also formed a taskforce under the coordination of a joint secretary at ministry for making timely policy.

Minister Pande believed that country would see tourism development as national politics has made headway to stability. Similarly, the tourism dented by the COVID-19 pandemic, is gradually coming out of crisis. Formulation and enforcement of effective strategy to achieve targets on tourism is equally imperative, according to him.

He also expected cooperation from the employees because they are the permanent government.

Similarly, the Minister viewed culture is the essence of country, so it needs proper attentio

n and protection.

The Minister signed in a decision on formation of a taskforce on study and suggestion to make Tourism Policy, 2065 contextual. The taskforce is coordinated by Joint Secretary Hemraj Tamang at the ministry.

Effective operation of international airports and of national flag carrier would help boost tourism, the Minister reminded.

Minister Pande is the 41st Tourism Minister of the country. The ministry was first instituted in 2034BS having Dr Harka Gurung as Minister of State for Tourism.

Minister Pande born in Bajura district in 2030BS is a Nepali Congress lawmaker elected from constituency no 1 of Bajura in the 2079BS general election.

He is in politics since 2043BS with his affiliation to Nepali Congress. Pande has worked in various capacities in the party since student politics.

He has done MA in Political Science from the Tribhuvan University.

Source: National News Agency RSS