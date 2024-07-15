Traffic resumes on Narayangadh – Muglin road section



Muglin road section that was obstructed due to landslide triggered by incessant rain has been opened for traffic. Traffic on the road section was halted since 1.0 am today and now it has been resumed after removing the landslide debris, said Inspector Suresh Subedi, Chief of the District Traffic Police Office Chitwan.

According to him, two-way traffic has been resumed after removing the landslide deposition on the road at Kalilkhola of Ichchakamana rural municipality-6 and one-way traffic has been opened at Simaltal of Bharatpur Metropolitan City -29. Inspector Subedi added that efforts are on to remove the landslide debris at Simaltal for opening two-way traffic.

Search is on for the two passenger buses swept away by massive landslide at Simaltal that have gone missing in the Trishuli river. A large number of security personnel have been mobilized at the site for carrying out a search for the missing buses and passengers.

Source: National News Agency RSS