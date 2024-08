Travel embargo imposed on 8 ex-ministers

A Dhaka court today imposed travel embargo on eight ministers and six lawmakers from the former Awami League government, allowing a plea of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

The eight former ministers are- Jahid Maleque, Dr Dipu Moni, Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel, Sadhan Chandra Mazumder, Nurul Mazid Mahmud Humayun, Kamal Ahmed Mazumder, Shahjahan Khan and Qamrul Islam.

The six former lawmakers with travel embargo are- Solim Uddin, Mamunur Rashid Kiron, Kujendro Lala Tripura, Qazim Uddin, Nur E Alam Chowdhury and Ziaur Rahman.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha