TU launches winter school on meteorology

The Tribhuvan University (TU) has launched a winter school on snow, weather change and ecological impact on mountain region. The session initiated by the Central Department of Hydrology and Meteorology has been assisted by IRD France, Kathmandu Centre for Research and Education and International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD). A study on mountain and glacier lakes assisted by a remote sensing technology is part of the session which is being attended by 25 individuals from home and abroad including Pakistan, Bhutan and Thailand. The classes will run till December 17 with the help of experts. Among its participants, nine recently returned after visiting glacier lakes in Khumbu of the Sagarmatha region. Commenting over the launching of a special school, TU Acting Vice Chancellor Dr Shivalal Bhusal said other departments within TU should be encouraged for applying practical procedures to make the teaching learning skills of students effective. Department Chief Pro Dr Deepak Aryal hopes that the session would inspire students to research-based and practical education, enhancing their intellectual capacity. Source: National News Agency Nepal