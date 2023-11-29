TU to discontinue distribution of ‘chancellor medal’ from this year

The Tribhuvan University (TU) has decided to halt the perennial practice of distributing the 'kulapati padak (chancellor medal)' from this year. The medal was presented every year on the TU convocation day. The medal would not be distributed from this year as the students with highest marks could not be picked as per the semester system, informed Pushpa Raj Joshi, examination controller of the Office of Controller of Examinations, TU. "We have been providing the medal to a student who gets highest marks in the nine subjects of the master's level. As the results are published based on the grading in the semester system, there is a problem to distinguish who is the best." "While selecting students for the medal, a student who has got highest marks based on the percentage of marks would be selected. There is a decision taken not to distribute the medal from this year, as there is a difficult to distinguish the best student as presently the evaluation is done based on the grading system under the semester." The medal had been awarded to a student who has got highest marks in all nine subjects of the postgraduate level. The award carries three tola of gold (11.66 grams per tola) and a certificate, he said. Meanwhile, the TU's 49th convocation ceremony will be organised on coming December 18 in the Dasharath Stadium. It is impossible to recommend students for the medal as the grading system has been implemented in all subjects of the postgraduate level making it difficult to distinguish the outstanding student for the medal, said the TU registrar Prof Dr Peshal Dahal. "It was possible to easily distinguish the best student based on the marks gained by the student in the first annual test. As the grading system has been implemented in all subjects of the master's level, the best students cannot be distinguished," he said. In the context of the grading system into practice in the world, the system has been implemented in Nepal as well, he said, adding that the system would be gradually implemented in the bachelor 's level as well. Source: National News Agency Nepal