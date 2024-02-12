‘Tungana’ launched at World Book Fair in New Delhi

Kathmandu: On the second day of the ongoing World Book Fair, 2024 in New Delhi, the capital of India, Nepali poet Amar Akash's first poetry collection 'Tungana' was released at the International Pavilion. The event held today featured the presence of Odiya poet and former Ambassador Amarendra Khatua, Himalayan poet Yuyutsu Sharma, poet and historian Radha Chakraborty, along with several other Indian poets. On the occasion, Pratik Magazine's Australia issue was also launched. In the multilingual poetry reading held at the fair, poets recited their poems in Tamil, Hindi, English, Nepali and other languages. In the event, Yuyutsu Sharma recited the title poem 'Tungana' in English. Several poets such as Manoj Krishnan, Mandira Ghosh, Usha Muju Munsi, Rachna Joshi Sanjula Sharma, Poonam Suri, Rumki Vasu, Swati Ramble Sharma, Priyasha Mohanty, Eval Bharti and others highlighted the significance of the event with their poetic recitations. Shreejana Bhandari, Director of White Lotus Book Shop Kathmandu concluded the programme stating such events will strengthen the cultural exchange between different countries and strengthen friendly relations and help Nepali poets known around the world. The fair will conclude on February 18. Source: National News Agency Nepal