Two arrested with illegal arms and narcotic drugs

Kathmandu: Police today made public two people arrested on charge of possessing and smuggling illegal arms and brown heroin. A team of police from the Office of the Kathmandu Valley Crime Investigation made public Chiranjivi Sinchury, 41, of Ilam municipality-9 in Ilam district and Lekh Bahadur Karki, 31, of Kawasoti municipality-2 in Nawalpur district. Milan KC, Information Officer and Superintendent of Police (SP), told Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS) that police seized a pistol with a magazine loaded with five rounds of bullets written KF-7.65 on it, an empty magazine for the pistol and substance like brown heroin. A special team of police arrested them on a tip-off that the duo was smuggling illegal arms and narcotic drugs at Nalinchowk area in Suryabinayak municipality-10, said SP KC. He said, "The arrested ones have been sent to Police Circle at Jagati for further investigation and action on the charges of possessing and smuggling arms and narcotic drugs." Source: National News Agency RSS