Two dead bodies found on Narayani riverbank



Two dead bodies of men were found on Narayani riverbank at Gairi in Gaindakot Municipality-7 on Saturday afternoon.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Bed Bahadur Poudel of District Police Office, Nawalpur, said that the dead bodies were spotted from an island of the Narayani River.

The police personnel reached the site after local people informed the police about a dead body of around 25-year-old man. It is said that the police also found the next body of around 20-year-old youth some 10 feet away from that of the first one, DSP Poudel said.

He added that investigations are initiated as the dead bodies found on the bank of the Narayani River could be of the passengers from the buses swept into the Trishuli River at Simaltal on Friday.

Source: National News Agency RSS