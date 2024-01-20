Two dengue patients die, 18 hospitalised

DHAKA, Two dengue patients died and eighteen patients were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till this morning, according to the daily statement of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). "During the period, six dengue patients were hospitalised in Dhaka city while 12 were admitted to different hospitals outside the capital city," the statement added. The total number of cases this year rose to 821 while 147 dengue patients are still undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country. Among the total cases, 661 patients have already been released, the DGHS statement added. Last year, the country recorded 1,705 dengue-related deaths and a total of 321,179 dengue cases. Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha