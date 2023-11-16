Two die in separate road accidents in Sunsari

Two persons were killed in separate road accidents in Sunsari. One person died and three others were injured in a road accident at Malpot Chowk in Dharan Sub Metropolitan City-6, said the police. The deceased has been identified as Padam Bahadur Limbu, 34, of Kerabari Rural Municipality-5 in Morang district. He died at Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Nabin Krishna Bhandari. The accident took place when a tempo (Ko 2 Ha 5565) skidded off the road and met with the accident. All the four injured were receiving treatment at the hospital, said Bhandari. The police has launched a search for the absconding driver of the tempo, he added. Similarly, a man died when he was hit by a motorcycle (Ba 27 Pa 8701) at Inaruwa in Sunsari. The deceased identified as Bal Kumar Khatiwada, 60, of Inaruwa-3 died at Biratnagar-based Nobel Hospital, said the police. Source: National News Agency RSS