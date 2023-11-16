Contact Us

Two die in tempo accident

Two persons died and four others were injured when a tempo met with an accident at Totkesal along the Hid-Hill Highway last night. The deceased have been identified as Dipak Bohara of Kamalbazaar Municipality-4, driver of the ill-fated vehicle, and a passenger Janak Khadka. They died on the way to the district hospital, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Santosh Pathak. The injured were receiving treatment at a health institute at Kamalbazaar, he said. The vehicle (Sudurpaschim Province 01001 Ha 5545) was headed to Dailekh from Kamalbazaar. Source: National News Agency RSS

Recent Posts

About

Nepal News Gazette is a leading online news portal that provides up-to-date news and information on various topics related to Nepal.

The website covers a wide range of categories, including politics, business, entertainment, sports, and more. The team behind Nepal News Gazette is dedicated to delivering accurate and reliable news to its readers. More

Recent Posts

Categories

Pages

Copyright © 2023, Nepal News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.