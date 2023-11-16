Two die in tempo accident

Two persons died and four others were injured when a tempo met with an accident at Totkesal along the Hid-Hill Highway last night. The deceased have been identified as Dipak Bohara of Kamalbazaar Municipality-4, driver of the ill-fated vehicle, and a passenger Janak Khadka. They died on the way to the district hospital, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Santosh Pathak. The injured were receiving treatment at a health institute at Kamalbazaar, he said. The vehicle (Sudurpaschim Province 01001 Ha 5545) was headed to Dailekh from Kamalbazaar. Source: National News Agency RSS