Two people have died while two others have been taken ill after consuming a liquid that looked like sanitizer in Madhuwan Municipality-8 of Bardia. The deceased have been identified as 70-year-old Gauri Rajni and 40-year-old Kamala Sunar, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police Hikmat Bahadur Bohara of District Police Office Bardiya.

Likewise, 75-year-old Jaya Bahadur and 75-year-old Jagat Kumari Gurung of the same family have fallen seriously ill. The police said that they were sent to Nepalgunj for medical treatment last night. The incident is under investigation, police said.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal