Two women die in car-scooter collision

Two women died in Pokhara on Sunday evening when a car collided with their scooter. The deceased have been identified as Anisha Khadka, 23, from Hemja of Pokhara Metropolitan City-25 and Bhawana Baral, 24, from Pokhara Metropolitan City-5, according to the District Police Office, Kaski. The accident took place when a car with registration number B AA 0041 coming to Talchok from Sundaribazar of Pokhara knocked a scooter (Ga 13 Pa 3578) coming from opposite direction, said police. The girls were pronounced dead by the doctors at the Paschimanchal Hospital where they were rushed for the treatment after the accident, said DSP Shrawan Kumar BK. Police have arrested Man Bahadur Baniya, the driver of the car, and impounded the car for further investigation. Source:National News Agency Nepal