UML Chair Oli becomes PM for fourth time



Chairperson of the CPN (UML), KP Sharma Oli, has been appointed the Prime Minister for the fourth time.

At a time when there is a need for a strong and stable government for the prosperity and development of the country, PM Oli’s appointment has been observed keenly.

The septuagenarian leader got a historic opportunity to assume the leadership of the government in the backing of the largest political party in the parliament, Nepali Congress.

UML Chairperson Oli was appointed to the post by President Ram Chandra Paudel in accordance with the Article 76(2) of constitution on Sunday.

Oli first became Prime Minister on October 12, 2015 and helmed the government for the second time on February 15, 2018; and third time in 2021.

Oli forayed into politics as a full time politician since 1968 and was elected party chairperson on July 1, 2014 by the 9th national convention of the party.

He was reelected party Chairperson by the 10th national convention held November, 2021. Known for taking firm and clear stance,

Oli remains committed to his vision.

Born to father Mohan Prasad Oli and mother Madhu Maya Oli in Tehrathum district of Nepal on February 23, 1952 in a humble family, Oli is one of the few leaders who have endured a lot of struggles and sufferings such as imprisonment and torture while fighting for freedom.

His family migrated to a relatively urban place-Jhapa district- in 1963.

His adolescence was passed intermingling in the new social, cultural, educational and economical environment of Jhapa. Oli’s inquisitiveness about social concerns inspired him to seek answers to questions surrounding inequality, discrimination and discrimination persisting in the society.

Oli’s political rise was from harsh underground struggle and upheaval in Jhapa district against the then Panchayat reign. He has been playing a leading role in various movements waged by communists for raising public awareness, bolstering patriotism, fostering democracy and social justice and building a non-discrimination society.

Furthermore, h

is leadership both as a party’s chairperson or as the Head of the Government remains significant in strengthening democratic structures, defending national independence, reaffirming commitments to the democratic values.

A good orator and avid learner, Oli is of repute who works continuously for the country and people and to vision of ‘Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepali’.

In his nearly six decades long political journey, he was imprisoned for 14 consecutive years after Jhapa movement in 1973 including 4 years of solitary confinement.

After released from the jail in 1987, he was entrusted with the responsibilities of the central committee member of the then CPN (ML) and served as the in-charge of Lumbini zone till 1990.

He was elected a member of House of Representatives from Jhapa-6 in 1991 and in 1994 from Jhapa-2. In between, he was also elected a politburo member of the party and assigned the responsibilities of the Chief of the party’s central department of international affairs, publicity and parliamentar

y affairs.

Oli was reelected member of lower house of parliament from Jhapa-6 in 1999 and was elected Constituent Assembly member from Jhapa-7 in 2013.

After the restoration of multi-party system, he was appointed the Minister of Home Affairs in the first elected communist party-led government under then Prime Minister Manmohan Adhikari in 1994.

Leader Oli has also served as the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs in the interim government led by then Prime Minister Girija Prasad Koirala in 2006.

The 73-year-old leader has undergone two kidney transplant surgeries.

Source: National News Agency Nepal