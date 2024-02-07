UML Chief Whip urges government to increase accountability

Kathmandu: Chief Whip Padam Giri has stressed that the government should present itself accountably so as to make the House business effective. In a meeting of the House of Representatives today, the UML Chief Whip advised the government to be more responsible regarding the effective operation of the parliament, establishment of good governance and delivery of its services. "The last session of the parliament could come up with just one act and the delay in selecting leadership of parliamentary committees hampered the functioning of the House," he said, welcoming the schedule presented by the Speaker for the current session. He sought the facilitation of the government to implement the parliament schedule successfully. He said the UML as the major opposition would raise the issues of citizens' concerns for development with priority. He also urged the government to respond to a memorandum submitted by party Chair KP Sharma Oli to Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' by incorporating citizen's aspir ations and needs that party realised during its Jhulaghat-Chiwabhanjyang resolution journey. The UML Chief Whip also insisted on the need of effective implementations of the Prime Minister Employment and Social Security programmes. As he asserted, the government should swiftly work to rescue those Nepalis joining the Russian Army and Bipin Joshi reportedly taken under control by the Hamas in Israel. He demanded the government's intervention in frequent rises in the bank interests and the misappropriation in cooperatives to provide justice to the affected. He also insisted on the implementation of the investigation report over the Ncell share sale and purchase issue. Source: National News Agency Nepal