UML Lalitpur draws PM’s attention to need to normalize life after disaster



Kathmandu: The Lalitpur district committee of the CPN (UML) has urged Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli today to take measures for normalizing life following recent disasters in the district.

A delegation from the party’s district committee today visited the Prime Minister at his official residence in Baluwatar to submit a memorandum towards this end.

The committee urged the Prime Minister to take initiatives to restore roadways in the district, highways connected to it, electricity supplies, and communications services that were disrupted by the flooding and landslides caused by the continuous rains on September 28-29.

UML District Committee Chair Purushottam Acharya apprised the Prime Minister that the disasters resulted in 46 casualties, five cases of missing, and 18 injuries, displacing 212 families in Lalitpur.

He requested that the Prime Minister allocate at least Rs 3 billion for post-disaster reconstruction efforts in the district.

In response, the Prime Minister claimed effective implementation of po

st-disaster search, rescue, and relief efforts.

UML Bagamati Province in charge Dr Rajan Bhattarai and UML central members Sushila Nepal, Harikirshna Byanjankar, Baburam Thapa, and Rup Narayan Shrestha were also present on the occasion.

Source: National News Agency Nepal