UML Secretariat Set to Deliberate on Key Reports Ahead of General Convention


Kathmandu: The CPN (UML) central secretariat is scheduled to convene this coming Thursday to address significant party matters.



According to National News Agency Nepal, UML Publicity Department Chief Rajendra Gautam stated that the meeting will focus on the political report, the statute amendment proposal report, and the organizational report. These reports are slated to be presented at the party’s second statute general convention. The secretariat aims to discuss and approve the reports for presentation at the upcoming convention.



Prime Minister and party chair KP Sharma Oli is tasked with presenting the political report. Vice President and Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Poudel will introduce the statute amendment proposal report, while General Secretary Shankar Pokharel will present the organizational report.



The second statute general convention of UML is planned to take place in Godavari, Lalitpur, from September 5 to 7. The event will see participation from a total of 2,350 attendees, including 2,033 delegates.

